The First Slam Dunk Film Earns 130 Million in 1-Day Revival Screenings in Japan

Film's total earning now at 15.8 billion yen

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, earned 130 million yen (about US$881,569) in its one-day revival screenings on Tuesday in Japan. The film has now sold about 10.95 million tickets for 15.8 billion yen (about US$107.14 million).

The film's revival screenings were held at 107 theaters in 47 prefectures. The film also had IMAX and Dolby Cinema screenings.

The film is the 13th highest-earning film of all-time in Japan, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki 's 2008 anime film Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea , which has 15.5 billion yen (around US$105.8 million) in domestic earnings. The First Slam Dunk is also the seventh highest-earning anime film in Japan. It is the highest-earning film in Japan in 2023, and the third highest-earning foreign film at the Chinese and South Korean box office in 2023.

The film opened in Japan in December 2022, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

By June 2023, the film had sold over 10 million tickets to earn 14.43 billion yen (about US$103.5 million that time) in Japan, after about a half a year in theaters.

GKIDS released the film in the United States and Canada with both an English dub and with Japanese audio and English subtitles on July 28. The film earned US$662,211 in its first weekend in North America.

The film won Animation of the Year at the 46th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes. Toshiyuki Matsui , the film's producer, received the 2023 general award for Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai's (Film Theater Culture Association) 42nd annual Fujimoto Awards.

The film won the Axis: Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation for best animated feature film, and it won third place for Best Animated Feature in the Audience Awards category of the 27th annual Fantasia International Film Festival , which was held in Montreal, Canada.

The film was nominated for Best Animated Film in the 16th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (ASPA) in 2023, along with Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film. The film's Koji Kasamatsu is nominated for a Technical Achievement Award in sound design at the 2024 London Critics Circle Film Awards. Winners will be announced on February 4.

The film was one of the eligible films for the Animated Feature category of the 2024 Oscars. Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's The Boy and the Heron film received the nomination.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ). Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web