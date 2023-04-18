The First Slam Dunk Anime Film Producer Wins Fujimoto Award

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

Japan's Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai (Film Theater Culture Association) announced the winners of its 42nd annual Fujimoto Awards on Tuesday., the producer ofanime film, received this year's general award.

In addition, manga artist Eiichiro Oda , producers Kei Kajimoto and Hiroaki Shibata , and editor Ken Takano all won the special award for the One Piece Film Red anime. Producers Katsuhiro Takei and Mikito Bizenjima won the rookie award for the Blue Giant anime film.

The Fujimoto Awards, named after Shachō and Wakadaishō series producer Sanezumi Fujimoto, recognize the achievements of film producers who have worked on popular and entertaining films.

The First Slam Dunk , the new anime film of Takehiko Inoue 's Slam Dunk basketball manga, opened in Japan on December 3. The film has earned a cumulative total of 13,103,362,380 yen (about US$97.40 million) in Japan as of April 16.

The film is now the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the 11th highest-earning anime film. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend in December. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Sources: Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai website, Comic Natalie