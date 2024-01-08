Suzume, The First Slam Dunk Become Top Foreign Films in Chinese, Korean Box Offices

earns US$114 million in China, US$43.6 million in S. Korea;earns US$93 million in China, US$38.2 million in S. Korea

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

Suzume

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Wednesday that's film ranked as the second highest-earning foreign film at the Chinese box office in 2023 earning US$114 million and, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, ranked as the third highest-earning film grossing US$93 million.

Variety reported on Tuesday that Suzume also ranked as the second highest-earning foreign film at the South Korean box office in 2023 making US$43.6 million with The First Slam Dunk making third place earning US$38.2 million.

Fast X was the top grossing foreign film in China, earning RMB985 million (about US$139 million). Elemental was the top grossing foreign film in Korea, earning US$54.3 million.

Suzume opened in Japan at #1 in November 2022. It ended its theatrical run in Japan in May, earning 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million) at the box office.

The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts. It is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.

Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$175,492,224.

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

The First Slam Dunk

The First Slam Dunk

is the highest-earning film of all-time in Japan, surpassing's 2008 anime film, which has 15.5 billion yen (around US$105.8 million) in domestic earnings.is also the seventh highest-earning anime film in Japan. It is the highest-earning film in Japan in 2023.

The film opened in Japan in December 2022, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

By June, the film had sold over 10 million tickets to earn 14.43 billion yen (about US$103.5 million that time) in Japan, after about a half a year in theaters.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ). Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

Source: Variety (link 2) (Patrick Frater)