Suzume, The First Slam Dunk Become Top Foreign Films in Chinese, Korean Box Offices
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Variety reported on Tuesday that Suzume also ranked as the second highest-earning foreign film at the South Korean box office in 2023 making US$43.6 million with The First Slam Dunk making third place earning US$38.2 million.
Fast X was the top grossing foreign film in China, earning RMB985 million (about US$139 million). Elemental was the top grossing foreign film in Korea, earning US$54.3 million.
Suzume opened in Japan at #1 in November 2022. It ended its theatrical run in Japan in May, earning 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million) at the box office.
The film has ranked at #1 on its opening day on many countries' box office charts. It is currently the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time, and has sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film.
Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$175,492,224.The First Slam Dunk is the highest-earning film of all-time in Japan, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki's 2008 anime film Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea, which has 15.5 billion yen (around US$105.8 million) in domestic earnings. The First Slam Dunk is also the seventh highest-earning anime film in Japan. It is the highest-earning film in Japan in 2023.
The film opened in Japan in December 2022, and ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.
By June, the film had sold over 10 million tickets to earn 14.43 billion yen (about US$103.5 million that time) in Japan, after about a half a year in theaters.
Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada (Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot), Naoki Miyahara (Digimon Adventure, Popin Q), Toshio Ōhashi (LayereD Stories 0), and Yū Kamatani (Looking for Magical DoReMi, Precure Super Stars!). Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu.