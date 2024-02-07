Make a Girl Anime Film's English-Subtitled 1st Teaser Unveils Cast, More Staff

The live-streamed unveiling for Make a Girl , 3D anime creator Genshō Yasuda 's first anime feature film, debuted an early teaser trailer with English subtitles and a teaser visual on Wednesday. Wednesday's event and the early teaser both announced the main cast and more staff members.

The teaser visual, which has "light" and "dark" versions, features the tagline, "Which is the real me?"

© 安田現象/Xenotoon・メイクアガールプロジェクト

© 安田現象/Xenotoon・メイクアガールプロジェクト

The lead cast members are:

Atsumi Tanezaki as Number 0 (O-gō)

© 安田現象/Xenotoon・メイクアガールプロジェクト as Number 0 (O-gō) Shun Horie as Akira Mizutamari

© 安田現象/Xenotoon・メイクアガールプロジェクト

Wednesday's event also introduced Salt, a robot (co-developed by Akira) who assists people in the daily lives. However, the staff did not announce the accompanying cast member.

© 安田現象/Xenotoon・メイクアガールプロジェクト

Yasuda not only conceived, scripted, and is directing the production at his " Yasuda Gensho Studio by Xenotoon ," but he is also handling the storyboards, technical direction, and CG direction. Yuichi Imaizumi is directing the sound at Sonilude , and Tsutomu Ueno is in charge of sound effects. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , The Eminence in Shadow , Goblin Slayer , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music. Kadokawa Animation is distributing the film.

The Make a Girl anime is based on the "Make Love" 3D short, which Yasuda created by himself. The story follows a high school boy named Akira, who invents an "artificial girlfriend" named Number 0. Yasuda and his Yasuda Gensho Studio is creating the film in collaboration with the 3D CG studio Xenotoon.

Yasuda launched a Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Make a Girl on August 26, 2022. The campaign had a goal of 10 million yen (about US$67,000), and it ended on October 31, 2022 with 23,730,805 yen (about US$160,000). Yasuda was aiming for a 2024 theatrical release.

Yasuda founded the Yasuda Gensho Studio in 2021, after working as a CG animator for Nitroplus . His independent short animations, created in Blender, are popular on Twitter and TikTok with 5.8 million followers combined.

Sources: Make a Girl project unveiling, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.