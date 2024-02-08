The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil Anime Casts Kaori Ishihara, Ryōtarō Okiayu

Episode 6 features Ishihara as Lilia, Okiayu as Zwei

The official website for the television anime of Sawayoshi Azuma 's The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil ( Oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru ) manga revealed on Thursday two more cast members who will begin appearing in the anime's sixth episode on February 12:

Kaori Ishihara as Lilia

© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

Ryōtarō Okiayu as Zwei

© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

Ishihara also performs the ending theme song "Gift."

© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

The anime premiered on January 8 on the TV Tokyo and TV Osaka channels. The anime is also airing on BS TV Tokyo and AT-X channels, and streaming on the d Anime Store streaming service. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and it is also streaming an Engilsh dub .

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Masatora Akutsu, a demon on a recruitment mission in a human high school, is drafting allies for Hell against the heavenly angels. But when seated beside the captivating Lily Amane, he's in for a devilishly hilarious celestial surprise!

The group "Taiyō to Odore Tsukiyo ni Utae " perform the opening theme song "Otowa."

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G NEXT , The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ) is in charge of series scripts and is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment (in collaboration with GAINA ). Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is designing the characters, Takurō Iga ( Oshi no Ko , Fuuka ) is composing the music, and ANLA is in charge of music production.

Azuma launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in June 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on January 26. The first volume of a spinoff manga shipped on October 26.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.