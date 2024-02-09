Astro Note Original Anime's Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Staff

The official website for the original science-fiction comedy anime Astro Note began streaming the show's first promotional video on Friday. The video reveals more cast as well as more staff and the opening theme song information.

Image via Astro Note anime's website © Astro Note

The anime stars, including previously revealed cast (left to right in top row, middle row, then bottom row in image above):

Ai Furihata is also performing the opening theme song "Hohoemi Note" (Smile Note).

Newly announced additional staff members include:

Image via Crunchyroll © Astro Note

The anime will premiere in April, withstreaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Takumi, a gifted chef, was just let go from his job. He lands a gig at an old boarding house called Astro-sou, but hesitates to accept after learning he must also live there full-time. That is until he meets the beautiful and charming caretaker, Mira, and he's sold. The two begin to work together and their connection deepens. But Mira has a secret: she isn't from this world!

Shinji Takamatsu ( Gintama , Grand Blue Dreaming , School Rumble ) is serving as chief director with Haruki Kasugamori ( Dragon Goes House-Hunting , 2014 Keroro ) directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film . Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Super Shiro , Delicious in Dungeon ) is in charge of series scripts. Eisaku Kubonouchi ( Carole & Tuesday , Bullbuster , Nissin Cup Noodle anime ads) is drafting the original character designs, and Maho Aoki is designing those characters for animation. Reiji Kasuga is the art director. Kōhei Munemoto ( I'm Quitting Heroing ) is composing the music at Lantis .

