Crunchyroll Produces Documentary for Solo Leveling Franchise

Crunchyroll revealed at the IGN Fan Fest on Saturday that it is producing a two-episode documentary for the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa in collaboration with Paris-based production company AllSo. The company revealed a trailer for the documentary.

The staff of the anime also revealed an English-dubbed clip from its sixth episode at the event.

The anime debuted in Japan on January 6. added the Englishof the anime on January 20.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't.

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) is directing the anime series at A-1 Pictures , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is the head writer. Tomoko Sudo ( Alice in Borderland , Fragtime ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Blue Exorcist , Kill la Kill , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

BTS sibling idol group TOMORROW X TOGETHER and composer Hiroyuki Sawano (SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]) perform the opening theme song "LEveL."

The manhwa adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on Webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa and original novel series in English. Kadokawa publishes the manhwa in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The manhwa is also inspiring a Korean live-action adaptation.

