Exclusive: Titan Manga to Release Working for God in a Godless World Manga in English

Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Working for God in a Godless World

' Titan Manga imprint announced on Thursday that it will releaseand's) manga in English on October 29. The first volume of the manga is now available on pre-order on Amazon Barnes & Noble , Books A Million, and on Forbidden Planet for the U.K.

Titan Manga describes its story:

When the son of a cult leader is transported to a world without religion he must bring the god he despised with him to save the world! The first volume in an ongoing series (with a hit anime adaptation now on Crunchyroll ) Working for God in a Godless World is an all-new take on the isekai genre! When Urabe is sacrificed by his father to the all-powerful Mitama, he prays that he can finally be without religion. He wakes up in a placid world free of faith, and begins a new life there, but when the truth is revealed, that the ruling empire purges the citizens, Urabe must find his faith and summon Mitama to protect them!





Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Akashiro and Hangetsuban launched the Kaminaki Sekai no Kamisama Katsudō manga in Hero's Inc. 's Monthly Hero's magazine in May 2019. When Monthly Hero's ended publication in 2020, the manga moved to Comiplex. Hero's Inc. published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on December 27.

A spinoff manga titled Kaminaki Sekai no Onee-chan Katsudō (What My Older Sister Does in a World Without Gods) by Tokisada Hayami launched in November 2022.

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World , the television anime of the manga, premiered in April 2023 Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode anime as it aired in Japan.

Akashiro has written and supervised scripts for numerous anime, including KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Fuuka , Classroom of the Elite , Killing Bites , Katana Maidens: Mini Toji , and Katana Maidens – Tomoshibi .

Source: Email correspondence