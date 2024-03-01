Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru TV Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, April 7 Debut

More cast, more staff, new visual also revealed

Kadokawa started streaming a main promotional video for the television anime adaptation of Kagiri Araido 's Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru (Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again) manga on Friday. The show's staff also revealed a new key visual, the show's April 7 premiere, the opening and ending theme song information, and more cast and staff. The below video previews both Mamiko Noto and Shinichirō Miki 's ending theme song "Soitoge YO-YO!!" (Married for Life YO-YO!!) and Koresawa 's opening theme song "Kimi ga Ojiichan Atashi ga Obaachan" (You are Grandpa I am Grandma).

The below video features English subtitles.



The anime will premiere on April 7 and will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , BS11 , and Aomori Broadcasting. The show will stream in Japan on ABEMA and Netflix starting on April 7.

The three new cast members include:

Junta Terashima as Shōta, Mino's classmate

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Yoshiaki, Mino's father

Tomo Sakurai as Kaede, Mino's mother

The new staff members include:

The anime will star:

Mamiko Noto as Ine / Grandma

as Ine / Grandma Shinichirō Miki as Shozo / Grandpa

as Shozo / Grandpa Shiori Mikami as Mino

as Mino Nao Tōyama as Shiori

The main cast are reprising their roles from earlier voice comics adaptations.

Masayoshi Nishida ( Chikyū to no Yakusoku ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Yukie Sugawara ( The Vampire Dies in No Time , Overlord , No Guns Life ) is in charge of series composition, Nagisa Takahashi (key animator for Ensemble Stars! , FUUTO PI ) is designing the characters, and Tomoki Hasegawa ( NANA , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ) is composing the music.

The comedy manga centers on an old husband and wife who live a quiet life in Aomori harvesting apples. One day, they wake up and find their physical age restored to their 20s.

Araido launched the manga on pixiv in October 2019, and it has since garnered over 100 million views. The manga was ranked #6 in the Web Manga category of the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on August 16. The manga will end in its eighth volume. The series has one million copies in circulation (including digital purchases).



