Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- 2nd Season Anime Casts Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Matsuoka voices Root

The official website for the television anime of Kei Azumi 's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ( Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū ) revealed on Monday that Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voice Root, a dragon of the highest rank who has the same "golden magic" as the goddess, in the second season.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on January 8 at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST), and on MBS on January 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs and is also streaming an English dub .

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) is returning as director, with Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) again in charge of series composition. Yukie Suzuki ( Fight League: Gear Gadget Generators ) is once again drawing the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) is again composing the music.

syudou will perform the new opening song "Reversal" for the second cours (quarter of a year) of the second season. Returning singer Keina Suda performs the current opening theme song "Utopia."

The first season premiered in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub . The anime was the first for NTV 's then-newly established Anime Department.

NTV describes the anime:

Makoto Misumi is just an ordinary high school student living a regular life, but all of a sudden gets summoned to the other world to become a "hero." The goddess of the other world, however, insults him for being different and strips his "hero" title, before casting him off to the wilderness at the edge of the world. As he wanders the wilderness, Makoto encounters dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and all sorts of non-human tribes. Because Makoto comes from a different world, he is able to unleash unimaginable magical powers and combat skills. But just how will he handle his encounters with various species and survive in his new environment. In this fantasy, Makoto tries to transform the other world into a better place despite the humans and gods having turned their backs on him.

Azumi launched the novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, and AlphaPolis publishes the novels in print with illustrations by Mitsuaki Matsumoto . The series has 1.4 million copies in circulation. Kotora Kino started serializing a manga adaptation in 2016.