×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Crunchyroll Adds Dragon Ball Super Anime's English Dub

posted on by Alex Mateo
All dubbed episodes debut on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST

visual02
© Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation
Crunchyhroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub for all episodes of the Dragon Ball Super television anime series on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST. The dub is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, and it will stream in other regions in the future.

Dragon Ball Super premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video.

Funimation debuted the English dub to its streaming service in December 2016. The English dub premiered on Adult Swim's Toonami block in January 2017.

Crunchyroll had not previously added the anime's English dub after it merged with Funimation. The Funimation app will shut down on April 2, as part of the ongoing content and service consolidation from Funimation to Crunchyroll.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film opened in Japan in June 2022, and that August in the United States. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures screened the film in theaters worldwide.

The franchise is getting the new Dragon Ball Daima anime series.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives