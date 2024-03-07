Anonymous Noise's Ryoko Fukuyama to Release New 1-Shot Manga in April

Fukuyama also teases about separate, new series

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Tuesday that it will publish a new one-shot manga for Ryoko Fukuyama titled "Kōchō no Hanashi ga Nagai" (The Principal's Speech is Long) (pictured below, lower left) in the magazine's ninth issue on April 5. Fukuyama announced the one-shot manga on their X account, and teased that they are also preparing for a separate new series.

The one-shot manga teases, "A fateful event occurred during the boring school entrance ceremony."

Fukuyama ended the Koi ni Mudaguchi ( 36000 Seconds in a Day , or literally Chatter About Love) manga in July 2023. Hakusensha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume on September 20. Fukuyama launched the manga in Hana to Yume magazine in September 2019.

The manga inspired a live-action television series, which premiered in Japan in April 2022.

Fukuyama launched the Anonymous Noise manga in Hana to Yume in April 2013, and ended the series in January 2019. Viz Media has released the manga in English.

A 12-episode television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States. Crunchyroll streamed the series outside of the United States. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video with an English dub in June 2018, and HIDIVE began streaming the show's English dub in the same month.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in November 2017.

Fukuyama also launched the Kikenai Yoru wa Nai (The Unhearing Nights are Dead) manga in Young Animal Zero in September 2019, and the series is ongoing. Hakusensha published the manga's third volume on January 29.