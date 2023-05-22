Ryoko Fukuyama's Koi ni Mudaguchi Manga Ends in 12th Volume This Fall

Romantic comedy manga launched in 2019

© Ryoko Fukuyama, Hakusensha

36000 Seconds in a Day

The 11th compiled book volume of's, or literally Chatter About Love) manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end in its 12th volume, which will ship this fall.

Fukuyama launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in September 2019. Hakusensha published the manga's first volume in February 2020.

The romantic comedy manga centers on four foolish young men who are wasting their youths. The four young men have only their good looks going for them, and they enroll in a school that used to be an all-girls school. They start a club called the "Preserving Intangible Cultural Heritage" club, but its nickname is the "Pointless Club." Every day at the club they just sit around idly talking about trivial matters.

The manga inspired a live-action television series, which premiered in Japan in April 2022.

Fukuyama launched the Anonymous Noise manga in Hana to Yume in April 2013, and ended the series in January 2019. Viz Media has released the manga in English.

A 12-episode television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in April 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike service in the United States. Crunchyroll streamed the series outside of the United States. Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video with an English dub in June 2018, and HIDIVE began streaming the show's English dub in the same month.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga premiered in Japan in November 2017.

Fukuyama also launched the Kikenai Yoru wa Nai (The Unhearing Nights are Dead) manga in Young Animal Zero in September 2019, and the series is ongoing. Hakusensha published the manga's second volume in March 2022.