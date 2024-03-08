News
Astro Note Original Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals Ending Theme, April 5 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the original science-fiction comedy anime Astro Note began streaming the show's second promotional video on Friday. The video reveals and previews Maaya Uchida and Sōma Saitō's ending theme song "Kokoro no Kagi" (Key to the Heart). The video also reveals that the show will premiere on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV on April 5. The show will also air on TV Hokkaido and AT-X.
The site also revealed a new visual.
The anime stars:
- Shinichirō Miki as Shokichi Yamashita
- Tomokazu Sugita as Tomohiro Wakabayashi
- Rie Kugimiya as Ren Wakabayashi
- Junichi Suwabe as Naosuke
- Maaya Uchida as Mira Gotokuji
- Sōma Saitō as Takumi Miyasaki
- Yui Ogura as Aoi Uemachi
- Jun Fukuyama as Shoin Ginger
- Ai Furihata as Teruko Matsubara
Crunchyroll describes the anime:
Takumi, a gifted chef, was just let go from his job. He lands a gig at an old boarding house called Astro-sou, but hesitates to accept after learning he must also live there full-time. That is until he meets the beautiful and charming caretaker, Mira, and he's sold. The two begin to work together and their connection deepens. But Mira has a secret: she isn't from this world!
Shinji Takamatsu (Gintama, Grand Blue Dreaming, School Rumble) is serving as chief director with Haruki Kasugamori (Dragon Goes House-Hunting, 2014 Keroro) directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film. Kimiko Ueno (The Royal Tutor, Super Shiro, Delicious in Dungeon) is in charge of series scripts. Eisaku Kubonouchi (Carole & Tuesday, Bullbuster, Nissin Cup Noodle anime ads) is drafting the original character designs, and Maho Aoki is designing those characters for animation. Reiji Kasuga is the art director. Kōhei Munemoto (I'm Quitting Heroing) is composing the music at Lantis. Ai Furihata is also performing the opening theme song "Hohoemi Note" (Smile Note).
Sources: Astro Note anime's website, Comic Natalie