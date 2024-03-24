×
'Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki' Anime's Teaser Video Reveals More Cast, October Premiere

posted on by Anita Tai, Joanna Cayanan
Hina Tachibana, Ayaka Asai, Yuichiro Umehara, more join cast

NBCUniversal's booth stage at AnimeJapan 2024 on Sunday revealed the teaser promotional video, additional cast, and October premiere for the television anime adaptation of author Kagekinoko and illustrator Kakao Rantan's Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki (The Healer Who was Banished From His Party is Actually the Strongest) light novel series.

The newly announced cast are (Note: Character name romanizations not confirmed):

Hina Tachibana as Armia
partykara1
Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website
© 影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024
Ayaka Asai as Laila
partykara2
Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website
© 影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024
Yuichiro Umehara as Sieg
partykara3
Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website
© 影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024
Shunichi Toki as Margulus
partykara4
Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website
© 影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024
Marie Hashimoto as Saberia
partykara5
Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website
© 影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024
Rie Hikisaka as Amherst
partykara6
Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website
© 影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024
Toshiya Miyata as Hanzamu
partykara7
Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website
© 影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024
Hiroshi Miyazaki as Mist
partykara8
Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website
© 影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024

The anime will star Kenshō Ono as Raust and Kaori Maeda as Narusena.

The anime will premiere in October on the "Animazing!!!" late-night anime block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and their 24 network of affiliates throughout Japan. The anime adaptation lists Miwa Narumi's manga adaptation as the original work.

kv
Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website
©影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024
Keisuke Ōnishi (episode director for Attack on Titan, The Case Study of Vanitas, Kill la Kill) is directing the anime at Studio Elle. Kurasumi Sunayama (Yowamushi Pedal New Generation, Bakuon!!) is overseeing the series scripts, Yumiko Mizuno (key animator for Fruits Basket TV 2/2019, Steins;Gate 0) is designing the characters, and Naoki Tani (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, The Detective Is Already Dead) and Tatsuya Yano (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, The Detective Is Already Dead) are composing the music.

The "isekai buddy fantasy" story centers on the healer Raust and the martial artist Narusena. Raust is a member of a first-rate party, but he can only use the low-level magic "heal." The story follows Raust as he finds friends who recognize him and as he rises up in the world.

Kagekinoko launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2018, and the latest update was in December 2022. Futabasha published the fourth novel in print in August 2020.

Narumi's manga adaptation runs on Futabasha's Gaugau Monster website. Futabasha published the eighth volume on December 28.

Source: NBCUniversal booth stage at AnimeJapan 2024

