The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Anime Season's Video Reveals New Ending Song

The official website for The Misfit of Demon King Academy II anime season began streaming a new promotional video for the the season's second cours (quarter of a year) on Sunday. The video previews the new opening theme song "Maō" (Demon King) by BURNOUT SYNDROMES and Nao Tōyama , and also reveals and previews the new ending theme song "Shingetsu" (New Moon) by Tomori Kusunoki .

Image via The Misfit of Demon King Academy II anime's Twitter account © 2023 秋/KADOKAWA/Demon King AcademyⅡ

cours

The second season's secondwill premiere on April 12 on, andat 24:00 JST (effectively, April 13 at 12 midnight JST or April 12 at 11:00 a.m. EDT).

The new cast members for the anime include:

Nao Tōyama as Arcana

as Arcana Toshihiko Seki as Ahid Alovo Agartz

as Ahid Alovo Agartz Aoi Yūki as Militia

The first cour of the anime's second season premiered in January 2023. Episodes 7 and beuond of the anime have been delayed due to the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule. The sequel anime then restarted its broadcast in July 2023. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime season in February 2023.

Shin Oonuma ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , A Sister's All You Need ) is returning as the chief director for the anime, and Masafumi Tamura ( Two Car , Wise Man's Grandchild ) is returning as the director. SILVER LINK is again producing the animation. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi ( Chaos;Child ) is again adapting Yoshinori Shizuma 's original character designs for animation. Jin Tanaka ( Laid-Back Camp ) is again in charge of series scripts. Ryousuke Naya is again the sound director, and Keiji Inai is returning to compose the music

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime is based on Shu 's The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants ( Maō Gakuin no Futekigōsha ~Shijō Saikyō no Maō no Shiso, Tensei Shite Shison-tachi no Gakkō e Kayō) light novel series.

Shu launched the novel series on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website in April 2017.

Sources: The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.