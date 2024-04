Legendary Ent's Live-Action Godzilla Series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Gets 2nd Season

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

Legendary Entertainment

announced on Thursday that's series featuring "Godzilla and the Titans" is getting a second season. This is part of a new multi-series deal withthat includes multiple spinoffs for the. The main staff is returning for the new season.

The series debuted worldwide on the service on November 17 with 10 episodes. The first two episodes debuted at once, and new episodes launched every Friday until January 12.

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell both play Army officer Lee Shaw across generations. Mari Yamamoto plays scientist Keiko. Anna Sawai will play Cate, "a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor." Ren Watabe plays Kentaro, "an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path." Kiersey Clemons plays May, "an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior." Joe Tippett plays Tim, "an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure." Elisa Lasowski plays Duvall, "an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills." Anders Holm plays the recurring role of Bill.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction are co-creators, with Black as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are the executive producers at Safehouse Pictures , alongside fellow executive producers Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita from TOHO . Matt Shakman ( Wandavision ) is directing the first two episodes.

The series' story takes place after the 2014 Godzilla film.

The series explores "the mythic legacy of a world in which monsters are real," with Variety previously describing the show as centering on "one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire , the Godzilla vs. Kong film sequel, opened in the United States on March 29, two weeks earlier than its previously planned April 12 date. The April 12 release was itself a delay from its original March 15 opening. The film will open in Japan on April 26.

Sources: Apple TV+, Deadline (Lynette Rice)