Legendary Entertainment's Live-Action Godzilla Series Casts Anders Holm

Apply TV+ series expands Godzilla vs. Kong's Monsterverse

Entertainment news source Variety reported on Monday that Anders Holm has joined the cast of Legendary Entertainment 's planned new series featuring "Godzilla and the Titans" for the Apple TV+ streaming service. Holm will play a recurring role.

Anna Sawai will play Cate, "a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor." Ren Watabe plays Kentaro, "an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path." Kiersey Clemons plays May, "an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior." Joe Tippett plays Tim, "an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure." Elisa Lasowski plays Duvall, "an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills."

The series explores "the mythic legacy of a world in which monsters are real," with Variety previously describing the show as centering on "one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Variety also names Chris Black and Matt Fraction as co-creators, with Black as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell are the executive producers at Safehouse Pictures, alongside fellow executive producers Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita from TOHO .

Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film has earned over US$100 million in the United States, where it opened in March 2021. The movie earned US$48.5 million in its first five days in the U.S. The film opened in Japan in July 2021, earning 464 million yen (about US$4.18 million) and topping the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. A sequel film is slated for release on March 15, 2024.

The separate Godzilla Singular Point anime series debuted in Japan in March 2021. Every episode premiered on Netflix in Japan first before its television broadcast. Netflix debuted the anime outside of Japan in June 2021.

Netflix previously debuted a Godzilla anime film trilogy between November 2017 and November 2018.

Sources: Variety (Joe Otterson), Deadline (Denise Petski)