Baku Yumemakura's Garoden Novels Get Netflix Anime on May 23

Netflix Japan revealed on Monday a trailer to announce the anime adaptation of Baku Yumemakura 's Garoden novels titled Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf , which will premiere worldwide on the streaming service on May 23. Netflix Anime's YouTube channel is also streaming the anime's trailer with English subtitles.

Image via Netflix Japan's X/Twitter account © Netflix

The anime stars:

Atsushi Ikariya ( Sabikui Bisco , Special Kid Factory ) is directing the anime at NAZ . Daisuke Mataga ( Sabikui Bisco , Special Kid Factory ) is the assistant director, and Sadayuki Murai ( Sabikui Bisco , Natsume's Book of Friends ) is in charge of series scripts. Ikariya is also designing the characters with Momoko Kawai ( Rhapsody ).

Other staff are:

Takeshi Ueda , as his music project AA=, performs the opening theme song "FIGHT & PRIDE," and the ending theme song "CRY BOY."

Netflix describes the anime's story:

On the run from a past crime, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into joining an illicit tournament and has to face top martial artists in deadly match-ups.

Yumemakura's Garoden novels' first volume published in 1985, and the 13th volume published in 2003. The novels then changed its title to Shin Garouden with its first volume in 2006. The fifth and latest volume of the Shin Garouden novels published in 2020.

Yumemakura and Keisuke Itagaki 's ( Baki ) manga adaptation of the novels first serialized in Gentosha 's Comic Birz magazine from 1996 to 1999. It was also serialized in Kodansha 's Young Magazine Uppers magazine from 1999-2004, in Kodansha 's Evening magazine from 2005-2010, and it briefly serialized in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from March to April 2011.

Yumemakura and Itagaki published the Garoden prequel manga titled Garouden Boy in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2004. Akita Shoten published two compiled book volumes of the manga in 2012.

Yumemakura and Masami Nobe also launched another prequel manga titled Shin Garouden in Akita Publishing 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2013. The series ended in 2014.

Yumemakura is a prolific writer, whose works have been adapted into manga, anime, and live-action. These works include Kurozuka , Onmyoji , Amon Saga , Psycho Diver: Soul Siren , and Majyugari , among others. Aside from Garoden , Yumemakura also wrote the The Summit of the Gods manga.

The anime adaptation of Yumemakura's Onmyoji novels premiered on Netflix on November 28. Yumemakura first wrote the franchise as a series of short stories starting in 1986. He then wrote three full-length novels for the franchise , in 2000-2008. The book series also includes several picture books.

The novels inspired the Onmyoji and Onmyoji II live-action films in 2001 and 2003. Reiko Okano drew a 13-volume manga adaptation of the series starting in 1994. The books have also inspired several live-action series in Japan. The Onmyoji 0 live-action film opened in Japan on Friday.