I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Theme Song Artists

The staff for the television anime of Izumi Ōkido 's Rekishi ni Nokoru Akujo ni Naru zo ( I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History ) light novel series started streaming on Friday a second promotional video for the series.

The staff also revealed a new visual and the show's theme song information.

Liyuu performs the opening theme song "Baddududu" and Rin Kurusu performs the ending theme song "Wacchu Ane?." The above video previews Liyuu 's theme song.

The anime will premiere on October 1, and will air on 29 channels in Japan. The show will also stream in Japan on the, andservices.

The anime stars (some character name romanizations are not confirmed):

The anime's first episode had its world premiere at the Anime Messe Babelsberg 2024 event in Berlin, Germany on July 20.

Yūji Yanase ( By the Grace of the Gods , In the Land of Leadale ) is directing the anime at Maho Film , and Sawako Hirabayashi ( Delicious Party♡Precure , Wolf Girl & Black Prince ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūko Watabe ( Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp ) and Eri Kojima ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) are the main character designers. Moe Hyūga ( The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

The story follows a girl named Alicia who hates "goody-two-shoes" heroines. Her wishes come true when she is reincarnated into a villainess in her favorite otome games. She strives to be the world's most evil villainess in history. However, the more she tries to be a villainess, the more the prince appears to like her...

Ō̄kido debuted the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. О̄kido launched the light novel series with illustrator Jyun Hayase in 2020. The series' sixth volume shipped in Japan on March 15, and the seventh volume will ship on October 15.

Akari Hoshi launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC in September 2020. Kadokawa will publish the manga's fifth compiled book volume on September 30.

The novel and manga series combined has over 1.4 million copies in circulation, including digitally.

