News
Magilumiere Co. Ltd. Anime Casts Chika Anzai, Akira Ishida

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Voices of AST magical girl employee & president in October 4 anime

The official website for the anime of Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga announced two more cast members on Wednesday. The website also revealed the anime's first visual created in the style of corporate image posters. The first visual promotes "the leading company in the magical girl industry," AST Inc.

magi1
Image via Magilumiere Co. Ltd. anime's website
© 岩田雪花・青木裕／集英社・株式会社マジルミエ製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Chika Anzai as Mei Tsuchiba, (featured in visual above) a magical girl who works at AST Inc.
magi2.png
Image via Magilumiere Co. Ltd. anime's website
© 岩田雪花・青木裕／集英社・株式会社マジルミエ製作委員会
Akira Ishida as Kei Koga, president of AST Inc.
magi3.png
Image via Magilumiere Co. Ltd. anime's website
© 岩田雪花・青木裕／集英社・株式会社マジルミエ製作委員会

magilumiere
Image via Magilumiere Co. Ltd. anime's website
© 岩田雪花・青木裕／集英社・株式会社マジルミエ製作委員会
The anime will premiere in Japan on October 4 at 11:00 p.m. JST on NTV's "Friday Anime Night" block, on BS NTV on October 5 at 10:30 p.m., and on AT-X on October 6 t 10:00 p.m. The anime will stream globally on Amazon Prime Video starting on October 5 at 00:30 JST (effectively, October 6 at 12:30 a.m. JST).

The anime stars:

Moe's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With) is directing the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff, and Shingo Nagai (Girly Air Force, Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama is designing the characters. Makoto Miyazaki (One-Punch Man, Spy×Family) is composing the music, and Masafumi Mima is in charge of sound production. Mafumafu performs the opening theme song "Order Made" (or "Made to Order").

Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and MANGA Plus describes the magical girl workplace story:

“Magical Girl”? A profession that undertakes the work of exterminating a kind of natural disaster called “Kaii.” Kana Sakuragi, a female college student who struggles with job hunting, is picked up by a magical girl startup company and…?! Magical Girl work-life starts now!

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and Shueisha will publish the 14th compiled book volume on October 4. Viz Media physically released the manga's third volume in English on August 20, and will release the fourth volume on October 15.

Sources: Magilumiere Co. Ltd. anime's website, Comic Natalie

