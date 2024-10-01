Puniru wa Kawaii Slime Anime Casts Kōsuke Echigoya, Shunsuke Takeuchi

Echigoya plays Hone-chan, Takeuchi plays Gо̄-yan in October 6 series

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Maedakun 's Puniru wa Kawaii Slime (Puniru is a Cute Slime) web manga series revealed two cast members on Tuesday:

Kōsuke Echigoya as Hone-chan

Image via Puniru wa Kawaii Slime anime's website © まえだくん／小学館／ぷにる製作委員会

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Gо̄-yan

The anime will premiere on October 6 at 11:45 p.m. onand its affiliates.

The anime stars:

Yūshi Ibe ( Tearmoon Empire ) is directing the series at TOHO animation STUDIO . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Aya Tanaka ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II sub-character designer, chief animation director) is designing the characters.

Other staff includes:

The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.

Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan 's " Shūkan Coro Coro Comics " (" Weekly Coro Coro Comics ") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on September 27.