You are Ms. servant Anime Reveals English Dub's Cast, October 19 Debut

revealed on Friday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the television anime of's) manga on Saturday.

The English cast includes:

Shawn Gann is directing the dub . Susie Nixon is producing. Audrey Drake Rigg is adapting the script. Matt Grounds is the mixer, and Jose Sandoval is the engineer.

The series debuted on October 5 on TV Asahi network's “NUMAnimation” programming block. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Space Brothers , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Tomoyasu Kurashima ( Infinite Stratos ) is designing the characters, and Masahiro Tokuda ( Ishura , Platinum End ) is composing the music.

Shogakukan Asia publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

This is the story of a maid who is all alone in the world, but who finally finds a family. Told from young that her only worth is as a killer, Yuki had known nothing else except cold efficiency and following orders. Now that she has a chance to leave her past behind, she arrives at the doorstep of Hitoyoshi Yokoya, asking to be employed… as a maid?! Thus begins the journey of a former assassin learning what it means to be ‘normal’!

Shotan launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry platform in 2020. The manga's ninth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 3.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)