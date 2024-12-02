A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Anime Casts Showtaro Morikubo

Morikubo voices Karasu Tengu Troupe captain Ranmaru Karasuma

The official website for the television anime of Mai Tanaka 's A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! ( Yōkai Gakkō no Sensei Hajimemashita! ) manga revealed on Monday that Showtaro Morikubo will voice the character Ranmaru Karasuma, the captain of the Karasu Tengu Troupe. Morikubo's character will appear in the anime's ninth episode on Tuesday.

The anime debuted on October 8 on, and streams the series as it airs. The anime will have a continuous two-(quarter of a year) run.

The anime stars:

Katsumi Ono ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V , Skeleton Knight in Another World , Beast Saga ) is directing the anime at Satelight , Deko Akao ( Anonymous Noise , B-PROJECT , Noragami ) is in charge of series scripts, and Natsuki is designing the characters. Music group Four Eight 48 performs the opening theme song "Ebi Zori Turn!," and artist Yuika performs the ending theme song "Bokurashisa."

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga digitally. Yen Press describes the manga:

Rookie teacher Haruaki Abe is as cowardly as they come. It's hard enough for him to handle human students without whimpering-and now he's going to be teaching at a school full of monsters?! It's a classroom of horrors for Haruaki, as his mischievous students use every means at their disposal to prank him! Will this poor teacher be able to get his group of ghouls under control, or is this class destined for failure?

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and is ongoing. Square Enix will publish the manga's 18th compiled book volume on January 27. Yen Press will publish the 16th volume on February 18.



Sources: A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website, Comic Natalie





