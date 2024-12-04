News
Dungeon People Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Clip, December 4 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
HIDIVE revealed on Tuesday that it is streaming the English dub for the television anime of Sui Hutami's Dungeon People (Dungeon no Naka no Hito) manga on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EST. Dubbed episodes will debut weekly. The company streamed an English dub clip:
The dub cast includes:
- Donna Bella Litton as Clay
- Annie Wild as Belle
- Jack Stansbury as Ante
- Cyrus Rodas as Bandeg
- Elissa Cuellar as Binky
- John Hallmark as Bondog
- Jeremy Gee as Brance
- Emi Lo as Darkness Spirit
- John Gremillion as Earth Spirit
- Jad Saxton as Eye Monster/Little Clay/Fire Spirit
- Ben McLaughlin as Fen
- Shannon Emerick as Furin
- Scott Gibbs as Gaiam/Teruru
- Adam Gibbs as Harmein
- Joe Daniels as Kraitze
- Brandon Hearnsberger as Latta
- Brittney Karbowski as Light Spirit
- Andrew Love as Pekkomo
- Jay Hickman as Rangard
- David Wald as Reilmond
- Kyle Colby Jones as Renfringe
- Nathan Wilson as Sendai
- Luis Gallindo as Shieldmurg
- Olivia Swasey as Smoke Spirit/Tree Stump Monster
- Genevieve Simmons as Water Spirit
John Swasey is directing the English dub.The anime debuted on July 5 on the Animeism programming block of MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Sayaka Yamai (Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to) directed the anime at OLM. Toshimitsu Takeuchi (Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold, ēlDLIVE, Weiß Survive R) supervised the series' scripts. Hiromi Nakayama (ODDTAXI, Odd Taxi: In the Woods) designed the characters. Pieru and LASTorder composed the music at U's Music. Yayoi Tateishi was the sound director at Bushiroad Move.
Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Clay was trained by her father to be an expert member of the thieves' guild. Since her father disappeared three years ago, she's been using her skills to search for him in a dungeon filled with goblins, a Minotaur, and all manner of other dangerous creatures. When Clay reaches deeper than anyone ever has before, she meets the caretaker of the dungeon. To her surprise, Clay is invited to join the staff! And thus begins Clay's new job--to learn the inner workings and behind-the-scenes secrets of the dungeon from the inside.
Hutami launched the manga on the Web Action manga website in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on June 20. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's fourth volume on September 17.
Source: HIDIVE