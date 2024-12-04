Dungeon People Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Clip, December 4 Premiere

HIDIVE revealed on Tuesday that it is streaming the English dub for the television anime of Sui Hutami 's Dungeon People ( Dungeon no Naka no Hito ) manga on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EST. Dubbed episodes will debut weekly. The company streamed an English dub clip:

The dub cast includes:

John Swasey is directing the English dub .

Image via Dungeon People anime's Twitter account © 双見酔/双葉社・製作委員会の中のひと

The anime debuted on July 5 on the Animeism programming block of, and streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Sayaka Yamai ( Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to ) directed the anime at OLM. Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold , ēlDLIVE , Weiß Survive R ) supervised the series' scripts. Hiromi Nakayama ( ODDTAXI , Odd Taxi: In the Woods ) designed the characters. Pieru and LASTorder composed the music at U's Music . Yayoi Tateishi was the sound director at Bushiroad Move .

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Clay was trained by her father to be an expert member of the thieves' guild. Since her father disappeared three years ago, she's been using her skills to search for him in a dungeon filled with goblins, a Minotaur, and all manner of other dangerous creatures. When Clay reaches deeper than anyone ever has before, she meets the caretaker of the dungeon. To her surprise, Clay is invited to join the staff! And thus begins Clay's new job--to learn the inner workings and behind-the-scenes secrets of the dungeon from the inside.

Hutami launched the manga on the Web Action manga website in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on June 20. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's fourth volume on September 17.



