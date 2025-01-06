News
Azuki Shibuya Resumes Voice-Acting After 1-Year Hiatus
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Shibuya went on indefinite hiatus in January 2024
Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Monday that Azuki Shibuya is returning from her hiatus from voice-acting. On her Instagram post, Shibuya stated that during her hiatus, she was able to do many things that she always wanted to try and she will continue to take on challenges and will have fun while doing her best. Shibuya added that she is resuming her voice-acting career gradually, and asks for her fans' support.
Shibuya voiced Dorothy West in the television anime series and films of the PriPara franchise, and she voiced Rū Asuka in the Kiratto Pri☆Chan anime series.
Shibuya announced in June 2023 that she would be suspending her voice-acting indefinitely, starting on January 1, 2024.
Shibuya is a former member of the idol group i☆Ris, and she graduated from the group in 2021. The group has performed theme songs for such anime as Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live, Mushibugyō, Fantasista Stella, Hantsu x Trash, Twin Star Exorcists, Akiba's Trip: The Animation, PriPara, Idol Time PriPara, Magical Girl Site, Wise Man's Grandchild, and Magical Sempai.
Sources: 81 Produce, Comic Natalie