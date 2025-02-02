Yaeko Ninagawa Ends Touken Ranbu Gaiden - Ayakashi-tan Manga

Spinoff manga launched in February 2022

Image via Amazon © DMM Games/Nitroplus, Coamix

Touken Ranbu Gaiden - Ayakashi-tan

'swebsite posted the final chapter of's(Touken Ranbu Side Story - Ayakashi Chronicle) manga as a paid chapter on January 31. The chapter will be available later for free on February 28.

Ninagawa launched the manga on Comic Zenon in February 2022. Coamix published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2022. The manga is a spinoff of Nitroplus and DMM Games ' Touken Ranbu franchise .

Ninagawa previously drew the manga adaptation of the Ghost Slayers Ayashi manga. More recently, Ninagawa drew the manga adaptation of the Her Blue Sky original anime film. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web comic site in July 2019, and ended in January 2021.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji is the anime adaptation of the Touken Ranbu Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji stage play. The eight-episode anime premiered in April 2024. Touken Ranbu Kai -Dо̄den Chikashi Haberau Monora- , the prequel to the Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji anime, opened in a three-week limited engagement in Japan in August 2024. An anime of Sanrio 's Wanpaku! Touken Ranbu project was also announced in January 2024.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021. Johren shut down the game's English and Chinese versions in August 2023.

Source: Comic Zenon website and X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.