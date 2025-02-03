Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film Crosses $US230 Million in U.S.

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Kimi no Iro

The live-action film ranked at #6 in its seventh weekend at the United States' box office earning a cumulative total of US$230,549,154.), the latest anime feature film byand director, earned a cumulative total of US$518,823 in its second weekend.

The Colors Within had ranked at #16 and earned US$378,022 in its opening weekend in the United States.

The worldwide earnings of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have surpassed US$420 million, making it the highest earning film in the franchise , surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 's US$405 million all-time earnings, with US$203.5 million of those earnings coming from outside the U.S.

The film earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. The film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day on December 20. Entertainment news website Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release.

The film opened in Japan on December 27 and earned 69,510,290 yen (about US$440,333) in its first three days.

Keanu Reeves joins the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog. Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film. Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne , James Wolk , Sofia Pernas , Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone join the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which is scheduled for a March 19, 2027 release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518. The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ).

The first film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted last April with six episodes.



Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2) (link 3)