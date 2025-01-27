The Colors Within Anime Earns US$378,022 in Opening Weekend in U.S.

Kimi no Iro

Box Office Mojo lists that), the latest anime feature film byand director, ranked #16 and earned US$378,022 in its opening weekend in the United States. The film screened in 5570 theaters.

The film earned US$150,545 on Friday, $127,144 on Saturday, and US$100,333 on Sunday.

The premiere of at The Japan Society in New York on January 21 hosted the director for a special introduction and Q&A section after the screening. Yamada also held an autograph signing at the Kinokuniya bookstore in New York on January 24.

The film opened in U.S. theaters in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub on January 24.

The Colors Within opened in Japan on August 30. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024. GKIDS has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe. PLAION PICTURES will handle Italian- and German-speaking territories, and CHARADES will manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

GKIDS , Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film festival in Los Angeles hosted The Colors Within 's North American premiere screening on the event's opening day on October 18. The film won the festival's' Audience Award.

Yamada directed the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) penned the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) composed the music. DaisukeRichard drafted the original characters, and Takashi Kojima designed the characters and also directed the animation. Mr. Children performs the theme song "in the pocket."



The live-action film ranked at #4 earning a cumulative total of US$226,096,131.

The film's worldwide earnings have surpassed US$420 million, making it the highest earning film in the franchise , surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 's US$405 million all-time earnings, with US$203.5 million of those earnings coming from outside the U.S.

The film earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. The film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day on December 20. Entertainment news website Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release.

The film opened in Japan on December 27 and earned 69,510,290 yen (about US$440,333) in its first three days.

Keanu Reeves joins the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog. Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film. Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne , James Wolk , Sofia Pernas , Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone join the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which is scheduled for a March 19, 2027 release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518. The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ).

The first film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted last April with six episodes.



