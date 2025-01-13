The Colors Within Anime's New York Premiere to Host Director Naoko Yamada on January 21

Director to give special intro/Q&A on January 21 with autograph signing on January 24

The Japan Society announced on Monday the New York premiere of The Colors Within ( Kimi no Iro ), the latest anime feature film by Science SARU and director Naoko Yamada . The premiere will host the director for a special introduction and Q&A section after the screening.

The New York debut will be held on January 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST at The Japan Society. Yamada will also hold an autograph signing at the Kinokuniya bookstore in New York on January 24 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

The film will screen in U.S. theaters in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub on January 24.

The Colors Within opened in Japan on August 30. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024. GKIDS has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe. PLAION PICTURES will handle Italian- and German-speaking territories, and CHARADES will manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

GKIDS , Annecy, and Variety magazine's Animation Is Film festival in Los Angeles hosted The Colors Within 's North American premiere screening on the event's opening day on October 18. The film won the festival's' Audence Award.

The story centers on Totsuko, a high school girl who can see the "colors" of the emotions in people's hearts. She attends a mission school in Nagasaki. In order to keep her friends and family from feeling dark feelings, she worries, reads situations, and even lies to smooth things over. At an antique bookshop in the corner of town, she meets a beautiful woman with an incredibly beautiful color and a music-loving boy trying to put together a band. The story follows these three sensitive people who gather together to play in a band.

Yamada directed the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) penned the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) composed the music. DaisukeRichard drafted the original characters, and Takashi Kojima designed the characters and also directed the animation. Mr. Children performs the theme song "in the pocket."

