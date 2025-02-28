Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game's Trailer Reveals Summer Launch for Dragon Ball Daima DLC

DLC's 2nd part launches at later date

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Friday that the "DAIMA - Adventure Through The Demon Realm Part 1" DLC for Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot , featuring content based on the new Dragon Ball Daima anime series, will debut this summer. The second part will launch at a date to be determined. The company streamed a trailer:

Players who purchase the DLC pack will get access to both parts as they launch, as well as bonus items. Goku (Mini) will have access to the Power Pole. Glorio, Shin, and Panzy will be in the DLC.

Image via Dragon Ball Games' X/Twitter account © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

launched in January 2020 in both Japan and in the West. The game is available forSwitch,4, Xbox One, and PC viaSwitch port in September 2021, and on Google Stadia in October 2021.

Season Pass 2 includes the "Bardock - Alone Against Fate" DLC story, which launched alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions in January 2023. Season Pass 2 includes the 23rd World Tournament DLC, which launched in August 2023, and the "Goku's Next Journey" DLC, which launched in February 2024.

The first DLC for Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot , "New Power Awakens - Part 1," launched in April 2020 and featured characters Beerus and Whis. In the story, after beating Whis, Goku and Vegeta will be able to use their Super Saiyan God forms. In those forms, the characters will then fight Beerus. The "Part 2" DLC launched in November 2020. The DLC features SSGSS Goku, SSGSS Vegeta, and Golden Frieza. The "Trunks: The Warrior Of Hope" DLC launched in June 2021.

The game includes story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's sagas.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT). The first episode had a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan. The subtitled stream will be available in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia. Netflix is streaming the anime, debuting first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18. The anime ends with its 20th episode on Friday.

