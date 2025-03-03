You and I Are Polar Opposites Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, Visuals, Staff

The official website for the television anime of Kōcha Agasawa 's romantic comedy manga You and I Are Polar Opposites ( Seihantaina Kimi to Boku ) revealed the first promotional video, visual, character designs, and staff on Tuesday.

Suzuki

Image via You and I Are Polar Opposites anime's website © 阿賀沢紅茶／集英社・「正反対な君と僕」製作委員会

Tani

Image via You and I Are Polar Opposites anime's website © 阿賀沢紅茶／集英社・「正反対な君と僕」製作委員会

Takayoshi Nagatomo is directing the anime at Lapin Track . Teruko Utsumi ( Sarazanmai ) is writing the script and is also serving as animation producer. Mako Miyako is designing the characters. Naho Kozono ( Golden Kamuy ) is the sub-character designer, and is also the chief animation director, along with Sayuri Sakimoto (Orient).

Chieko Nakamura ( Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence ) is the art director. Tomoyuki Shiokawa ( The Promised Neverland ) is the director of photography. Yuki Akimoto ( SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary ) is handling color design. Yuushi Koshida ( My Happy Marriage ) is in charge of 3DCG. Masayuki Kurosawa ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez ) is the editor. Wataru Osakabe ( Pompo: The Cinéphile ) is handling 2D design.

Image via You and I Are Polar Opposites manga's X/Twitter account © Kōcha Agasawa/Shueisha

The anime will premiere in January 2026.

The manga also ended on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump Plus platform on Monday.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Suzuki, an energetic girl who can't help but follow the crowd, finds herself drawn to Tani, a quiet boy who can easily speak his mind. Enter: the serialization of a hit one-shot! A story for anyone who wants to enjoy love! This down-to-earth, relatable rom-com is ready to pull at your heartstrings!

Agasawa launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump Plus platform in May 2022. The manga originally launched as a one-shot on the website in January 2021. The manga ended on November 25. Shueisha shipped the eighth and final compiled book volume on Tuesday.

MANGA Plus licensed the series for release in English in June 2022. Viz Media also publishes the series in English and released the third volume on November 5.

The series has over 1.35 million copies in circulation. It ranked #3 in the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and #7 in the 17th Manga Taisho Awards in 2024.