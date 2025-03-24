Korean Company NHN to Develop Oshi no Ko Series' 1st Puzzle Game

More information will be revealed via the teaser website.

NHN Corporation, a Korean tech company with gaming development and webtoon subsidiaries, announced on Sunday that it is co-developing the first official puzzle game based on Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga in partnership with Kadokawa .

The game is currently in development with a global launch in mind. Under the partnership, Kadokawa will provide the IP and manage publishing within Japan, while NHN will handle game development and global publishing outside of Japan.

An official teaser website opened with key visuals and an overview of the series. The teaser site will gradually reveal further details, such as release dates, supported languages, and regional availability.

Akasaka () and Yokoyari ( launched the manga in'smagazine in April 2020.'sservice is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga started its final arc in June 2024, and the manga ended in its 166th chapter on November 14. The manga's 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 18.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The anime's second season premiered in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. The anime also streamed simultaneously on the ABEMA service in Japan. HIDIVE streams the anime's English dub .

The anime is getting a third season.

The manga also inspired a live-action film and television series adaptation. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film then premiered after the series in theaters on December 20.

