How would you rate episode 23 of

Komi Can't Communicate (TV 2) ?

If you've been reading my reviews up until this point then you already know what I'm about to say. Every single time I think the show is going to do something different with Yamai, it always ends up going through the most uncomfortable and creepiest implications about her character. No, I don't find the fact that this girl is openly lusting about Komi's stockings interesting and even when she brings Komi to the bathroom so she can switch out her stockings with a new pair that doesn't have a hole in them, the entire time I'm just sitting there thinking “OK how are you going to ruin this?” Of course I was not surprised when she straight up stole the stockings but I was no less disappointed. I just don't find any of the jokes about this character funny anymore. She does things like this openly to the point where I wonder why Komi is still friends with her because she's not even subtle about it. If anything, I'm very curious about what Komi thinks whenever Yamai does things like this. I mean we clearly see her get uncomfortable or indifferent whenever Yamai gets direct about her…affection? But I really do wonder what this character contributes to Komi's life as far as friendship goes.

OK rant over. Aside from that skit, the rest of this episode was pretty solid with some relatable moments here and there. The part at the beginning about the aftermath of Valentine's Day chocolate was cute even though I wish there was more of a resolution to that. However my favorite part was probably the one where Komi and Tadano seem to have their first real disagreement about something and yet the two didn't really know what to do about their frustration. I think it's healthy that it shows these two are at least seen as capable of disagreeing with each other despite how close they are. This is something that also happens in friendships and it makes me wonder if there will be more interesting conversations between the two in the future.

Finally we get introduced to a couple of new characters in the form of Onigashima and Amami who I found relatable for completely opposite reasons. The former has anger control issues but honestly, I don't know a single human being who wouldn't get progressively angry over the barrage of microaggressions that life threw at this poor girl. The latter is more in the realm of a quiet pushover who genuinely gets happy from helping others. As someone who has been called a pushover in the past, I related to this and felt that the resolution about asking for help felt very natural. I think we have just one more episode to go and I'm very curious to see how this season will round itself out!

Rating:

Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.