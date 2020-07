Over the last few months, a wide array of Gunplamodels have been appearing on Premium Bandai USA —many of them never before released in America. But you may be wondering, among those over 50 models, which are the most popular?*Note: As these models have different order limits and released on different days, this ranking is based on each item's sales in its first 24 hours in the store.And now you know the most popular Gunpla on Premium Bandai USA. If you see any you like, you can still pre-order most of these right now. However, the majority of these models are limited-run, pre-order only, and made to order—with some pre-orders ending as soon as August 5, 2020 and some already sold out! So get them while you still have the chance!For all these Gunpla and other anime, game, and tokusatsu merch, head on over to Premium Bandai USA