Advertorial
The Most Popular Gunpla on Premium Bandai USA
by Premium Bandai (Paid Advertisement),
Over the last few months, a wide array of Gunpla Gundam models have been appearing on Premium Bandai USA—many of them never before released in America. But you may be wondering, among those over 50 models, which are the most popular?
*Note: As these models have different order limits and released on different days, this ranking is based on each item's sales in its first 24 hours in the store.
The Top 25:
#1 MG 1/100 GUNDAM HEAVYARMS CUSTOM EW
#2 MG 1/100 ALTRON GUNDAM EW
#3 MG 1/100 EXPANSION PARTS SET for GUNDAM BARBATOS
#4 MG 1/100 GUNDAM SANDROCK CUSTOM EW
#5 MG 1/100 TALLGEESE III
#6 RG 1/144 HWS EXPANSION SET for ν GUNDAM
#7 MG 1/100 POLYPODBALL
#8 MG 1/100 GUNDAM DEATHSCYTHE EW (ROUSSETTE UNIT)
#9 MG 1/100 SLASH ZAKU PHANTOM (YZAK JULE CUSTOM)
#10 HG 1/144 GUNDAM PLUTONE
#11 HG 1/144 VARGUIL
#12 RG 1/144 TALLGEESEⅡ
#13 MG 1/100 GM SNIPERⅡ [WHITE DINGO TEAM CUSTOM]
#14 HG 1/144 GUNDAM TR-6 [KEHAARⅡ] (ADVANCE OF Z THE FLAG OF TITANS)
#15 RG 1/144 TALLGEESE (TV ANIMATION COLOR Ver.)
#16 HG 1/144 GUNDAM G04
#17 MG 1/100 RX-78/C.A CASVAL'S GUNDAM Ver.3.0
#18 HG 1/144 ASSAULT BOOSTER & HIGH MOBILITY UNIT for GUNDAM GEMINASS 01
#19 HG 1/144 GUNDAM GEMINASS 01
#20 HG 1/144 GUNDAM TR-6 [WOUNDWORT]
#21 MG 1/100 GUNDAM F90II I-TYPE
#22 HG 1/144 GM NIGHT SEEKER
#23 MG 1/100 QUBELEY EMBELLIR
#24 RG 1/144 ν GUNDAM HWS
#25 HG 1/144 GUNDAM TR-1 [HAZE'N-THLEY] (ADVANCE OF Z THE FLAG OF TITANS)
And now you know the most popular Gunpla on Premium Bandai USA. If you see any you like, you can still pre-order most of these right now. However, the majority of these models are limited-run, pre-order only, and made to order—with some pre-orders ending as soon as August 5, 2020 and some already sold out! So get them while you still have the chance!
For all these Gunpla and other anime, game, and tokusatsu merch, head on over to Premium Bandai USA.
