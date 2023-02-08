The ANN Aftershow

Trigun Stampede Tackles Religion Tackles Religion

Vash and the crew head to a new location where Vash's past is once again back to bite him. In a town where children are sacrificed to a god, Vash made the daring promise to save one boy...and failed. Also, let's check in on our favorite assassin duo with Buddy Daddies !

This week's news: One-Punch Man is coming to Overwatch 2 and everything you need to know about the new season of Demon Slayer !



As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



00:00 – Introductions

02:00 – NEWS TIME - Overwatch 2 adds a One-Punch Man collab.

09:40 – NEWS TIME - Everything you need to know about Demon Slayer : Swordsmith Village Arc

19:45 – NEWS TIME - Netflix Japan and Wit Studio bring in AI for new short

30:00 – Trigun tackles cults and body horror

56:10 – Buddy Daddies brings the cuteness again

