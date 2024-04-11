The ANN Aftershow

What New Anime Should You Watch? (Spring 2024 Edition)

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



James and Lynzee are back after a hiatus to help YOU decide what the best (and strangest) new anime premieres are worth watching. Also check-in for a rundown of Lynzee's Tokyo adventures, AnimeJapan, and Delicious in Dungeon food!

00:00:00 - Intros

00:03:30 - What AnimeJapan 2024 looked like

00:13:30 - Short Breaking Bad segue

00:15:00 - Can anything stop Delicious in Dungeon ?

00:20:00 - Some other Japan adventures

00:23:00 - You can eat real cheap in Japan right now

00:29:31 - New anime discussion starts here! (Jellyfish Can't Swim at Night)

00:32:45 - Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

00:37:30 - Mission: Yozakura Family

00:41:00 - WIND BREAKER

00:44:30 - Oblivion Battery

00:49:30 - Tonari no Yōkai-san

00:55:45 - Train at the End of the World

01:02:30 - Spice & Wolf reboot

01:10:00 - James tries to explain the Omegaverse

