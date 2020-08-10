The Promised Neverland Anime Season 2 Unveils New Visual

The official website for the anime of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga unveiled a new visual for the anime's second season on Tuesday.

The first season premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.