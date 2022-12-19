Kaguya-sama: Love is War Manga Tops 22 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Shueisha revealed on Monday that Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai ) manga has surpassed 22 million copies in circulation (not copies sold) worldwide. The manga released its 28th and final compiled book volume on Monday, along with the manga's "last" official fanbook.

Akasaka launched the manga in in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga ended on November 2.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- ), the anime film adapting the manga's story arc of the same name, opened in Japan on Saturday, and will air on television in Japan after it screens in theaters. Aniplex of America will screen the film in select U.S. theaters in February 2023.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web