Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Film Confirms TV Broadcast Following Theater Screening

The official website for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime confirmed on Tuesday that Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War - The First Kiss Never Ends), the anime film adapting the manga's story arc of the same name, will air on television in Japan after a special screening in theaters.

The arc takes place after the end of the anime's third season.

The final hour-long episode of Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- , the series' third season, aired on June 24, and it first announced the new anime.

The series' third season premiered on April 9. Aniplex of America hosted the U.S. premiere advanced screening on April 2 at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles and at Japan Society in New York.

The first television anime of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc.