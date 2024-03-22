Hyakushō Kizoku TV Anime's 2nd Season Premieres This Fall

The Tokyo MX booth at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday revealed that the second season of the television anime adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa 's autobiographical manga Hyakushō Kizoku (The Peasant Noble) will premiere in fall 2024.

Photo by Egan Loo

The first season of the anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel in July 2023. Each episode was four minutes long.

The eighth volume of the manga bundled all 12 aired episodes of the first season, in addition to two unaired episodes on DVD in December.

Yūtarō Sawada ( Inui-san! ) directed the first season at Pie in the sky , and also penned the scripts and served as line director. Ayane Matsumoto ( Gunma-chan storyboard, episode director, animator) designed the characters and also served as animation director and animator. ari was in charge of backgrounds. Minori Yamada is credited for ending animation. Precious tone composed the music. The Japan Agriculture Group's Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives is credited for supervising the agricultural aspects.

The manga follows Arakawa as she worked as a farmer in Hokkaido for seven years before she became a manga creator. The experience eventually informed her work on her Silver Spoon manga, which centers on students of an agricultural school.