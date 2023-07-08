Hyakushō Kizoku Anime Listed With 2 Unaired Episodes

© 荒川弘・新書館／『百姓貴族』製作委員会

Amazon is listing that the eighth volume of's autobiographical manga(The Peasant Noble) will bundle all 12 aired episodes of the manga's television anime adaptation as well as two unaired episodes on DVD. The manga volume bundle is listed as shipping on December 20.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on Friday, July 7 at 9:54 p.m. Each episode is four minutes long. The anime stars:

Yūtarō Sawada ( Inui-san! ) is directing the anime at Pie in the sky , as well as penning the scripts and serving as line director. Ayane Matsumoto ( Gunma-chan storyboard, episode director, animator) is designing the characters and also serving as animation director and animator. ari is in charge of backgrounds. Minori Yamada is credited for ending animation. Precious tone is composing the music. The Japan Agriculture Group's Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives is credited for supervising the agricultural aspects. FRAM performs the anime's ending theme song "Cyan Innocence."

The manga follows Arakawa as she worked as a farmer in Hokkaido for seven years before she became a manga creator. The experience eventually informed her work on her Silver Spoon manga, which centers on students of an agricultural school.

Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Daemons of the Shadow Realm ) launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Unpoko magazine in 2006, and it moved to Shinshokan 's Wings magazine in 2009 after Unpoko ceased publication. Arakawa continues to serialize the manga irregularly. Shinshokan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in October 2021. JManga previously published the manga in English.

Source: Amazon