Hyakushō Kizoku Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season of anime shorts premiered on July 7

The official website for the television anime adaptation of's autobiographical manga(The Peasant Noble) revealed on Monday that the anime will have a second season. The announcement did not reveal any further details about the second season.

The first season of the anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on July 7. Each episode was four minutes long. The anime stars:

The eighth volume of the manga will bundle all all 12 aired episodes of the first season, in addition to two unaired episodes on DVD. The manga volume bundle will ship on Wendesday.

Yūtarō Sawada ( Inui-san! ) directed the first season at Pie in the sky , and also penned the scripts and served as line director. Ayane Matsumoto ( Gunma-chan storyboard, episode director, animator) designed the characters and also served as animation director and animator. Ari was in charge of backgrounds. Minori Yamada is credited for ending animation. Precious tone composed the music. The Japan Agriculture Group's Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives is credited for supervising the agricultural aspects. FRAM performed the anime's ending theme song "Cyan Innocence."

The manga follows Arakawa as she worked as a farmer in Hokkaido for seven years before she became a manga creator. The experience eventually informed her work on her Silver Spoon manga, which centers on students of an agricultural school.

Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Daemons of the Shadow Realm ) launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Unpoko magazine in 2006, and it moved to Shinshokan 's Wings magazine in 2009 after Unpoko ceased publication. Arakawa continues to serialize the manga irregularly. Shinshokan published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in October 2021. JManga previously published the manga in English.