The Many Adaptations of Death Note

Since the manga's completion in 2006, Death Note has been adapted 5 times, and has yet another adaptation said to be on the way. If that sounds like a lot, it's because it is. Most manga can realistically hope for only one or two adaptations—an anime, and maybe a live action adaptation of some sort. A lucky few titles have received more, but these titles are the exception and not the rule. Furthermore, most such series are classics that are old enough fo their fans to be able to remember Blockbuster and dial-up internet. Think Sailor Moon or Fist of the North Star . By comparison, Death Note —whose first chapter isn't even old enough to legally purchase alcohol in the US—is a baby.

At its core, the story of Death Note is fairly simple: a jaded but highly intelligent teenager named Light Yagami happens upon a supernatural notebook owned by a shinigami named Ryuk, which kills anyone whose name is written in it (a Death Note ). Light quickly decides to use the notebook to kill criminals en masse, with his ultimate goal being to shift society to strictly adhere to his moral standard, and to rule over this new world as an absolute judge, jury, and executioner—as a god. A reclusive detective named L takes on the case and quickly becomes suspicious of Light, thus launching a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse between the two. Where Death Note becomes more complex, however, is how this game is played, and the ways in which other people/players get involved. These obstacles easily let Death Note span the course of 108 chapters.

The first adaptation of Death Note is also its sole non-live-action adaptation: the 2006–07 anime by Madhouse . Widely considered to be the gold standard for Death Note adaptations, this is also by far the most manga-faithful and successful one. “Is Death Note the best new anime series to be released in America during 2007? That may be debatable, but its status amongst the year's elite titles is not,” wrote Theron Martin in his review of the first volume of Death Note 's US DVD release for ANN, “The rare blend of originality, intelligence, and quality visuals it exhibits allows it to take an interesting horror-story concept, bend it over backwards, and turn it into a good-looking thriller whose intensity matches that of any dedicated action series despite its total lack of true action scenes.” But although this adaptation was Death Note 's first, it was hardly the last.

The first live-action adaptation of Death Note was a trilogy of Japanese films released between 2006–2008. While the first film serves as a condensed summary of the first few chapters of Death Note manga , the second one (which, like the first, was directed by Shusuke Kaneko ) diverges from it by way of creating a new outcome between L and Light's psychological chess match (or would it be tennis?) against each other, paving the way for a totally original story (and, by extension, ending) in the third movie, L: Change the World (directed by Hideo Nakata ).

Reception to these films tends to range from decent to good; they've certainly seen financial success (L: Change the World, in particular, did very well in the Japanese box office), though it's hard to deny that they still pale in comparison to the manga and anime. “Well, it's a pale imitation of both the manga and anime series, but I didn't have a bad time while watching it. It's a movie that someone who hasn't seen or read the series could enjoy, but that one who has would realize it's a let-down,” Bamboo Dong would say about the first of these movies in a 2008 Shelf Life post, “A lot of what makes Light such a complex character was lost through the remake, and considering that was one of the best things about the show, it's a bummer. But like I said, L is pretty awesome, so maybe that's reason enough to check it out.”

Meanwhile, it's impossible to say precisely when or where it started, but early into the anime's release, English-language Death Note fans noticed that Light (aka Kira) had a striking physical resemblance to American actor Zac Efron —who at the time was fresh off the heels of starring in Disney Channel 's massively successful original movie High School Musical. The stark contrast between the megalomaniacal Light and Disney-approved Efron was simply hilarious to Death Note fans. That Efron either is Light or should play Light in an American-made, live-action version of Death Note quickly became a bit of a meme, spawning several dozens of side-by-side comparisons of two, photoshopped images of Efron holding a Death Note , and even a website: ZacEfronIsKira.com.

But this funny observation started feeling less like a joke, and more like an impending reality when, in 2008, word got out that Vlas and Charley Parlapanides were working on a screenplay for an American remake of Death Note for Vertigo Entertainment —a production company which specialized in Americanizations of Japanese horror movies like Ring aka Ringu ( The Ring , 2002), Ju-on ( The Grudge , 2004), and Dark Water (2005). For the most part (or, with some exception for certain aspects of The Ring ), Vertigo's movies generally weren't popular among fans of the Japanese originals. This was more than enough precedent to dishearten several Death Note fans, who dreaded thinking about just how un- Death Note -like this screenplay (and the movie it could ultimately become) could get away with being. Yet despite that, this project still generated a decent amount of buzz among these fans, who regardless of their pre-emptive opinions on the screenplay/movie itself, were also morbidly curious about whether or not Vertigo would fulfill the prophecy by casting Efron as Light.

One of the side-by-side comparisons that circulated around this time

Conversations about this project flared up again in May 2009, when it was announced that Warner Brothers (WB) acquired the rights to adapt Death Note , and that the Parlapanides brothers were still the screenwriters. Between that and Efron's saying that he liked Death Note later that same month in an interview with ELLEgirl whilst promoting 17 Again in Japan, more than ever the idea that Efron could—and would—play Light on the big screen seemed imminent. And then in October, a document that was alleged to be the Parlapanides' Death Note screenplay was leaked online.

The leaked Death Note screenplay was radically different from its source material in just about every way imaginable. Here are a few of the more prominent changes (and it's hard to emphasize enough that these are only a few of them):