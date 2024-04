Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM Giveaway

To celebrate the theatrical release of #GundamSEEDFREEDOM, we're giving away these 2 HG GUNDAM models and 10 tickets to the screening! Like, rt, and follow us for a chance to win! Visit https://t.co/W8eX7SU0zY to enter and for details. Visit https://t.co/3xUFgKd8zX for tickets! pic.twitter.com/u1GPPpiXO7 — Bandai Namco Filmworks English (@bnfw_en) April 9, 2024