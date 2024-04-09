Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM Giveaway
To celebrate the theatrical release of Gundam SEED FREEDOM, were giving away these 2 HG GUNDAM models and 10 tickets to the screening!
About The Movie
C.E. (Cosmic Era). An era in which there are human beings called Coordinators, born with superior physical and mental abilities thanks to genetic modification, and humans called Naturals who are born naturally. The “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED” series depicts the conflict between Coordinators and Naturals within this C.E. setting.
“Mobile Suit Gundam SEED” (2002~2003), set in the year C.E.71~, and “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED DESTINY” (2004~2005), which depicted C.E.73~, were broadcast as TV animation. The story then continued in various other media.
Now “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM,” depicting an entirely new story set in C.E.75, will make its long-awaited theatrical debut featuring a special introduction from the director and voice cast.
Gundam SEED FREEDOM will be in theaters subbed on May 7 and dubbed on May 8, get more information here and buy your tickets here.
Rules
1. Like and RT the Tweet Below:
2. Follow Bandai Namco Filmworks Official Twitter
3. Follow Anime News Network Official Twitter
Winners will be announced on ANN on April 29 and will be contacted by a DM on X/Twitter. Winners must reply within 48 hours or new winners will be selected.
Please note: This contest is only open to people with a US address, prizes will not be shipped to a PO box or foreign address.
Follow Bandai Namco Filmworks' Official SNS accounts
X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/bnfw_en
IG: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcofilmworks_en/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoFilmworksEnglish/
Giveaway ends on April 28, 2024 23:59 EST. Good luck!
