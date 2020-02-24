Voice actress Misa Kayama , who is best known for playing Tamami Wakiyama in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , announced her recent marriage in a blog post on Saturday. She wrote that she married an "ordinary person" (someone not in the entertainment industry) who is "sensitive, shy, and nervous, the exact opposite of me." She also wrote that she plans to "push forward" and go one step further in both work and her private life.

She concluded the blog post by thanking her family, friends, colleagues, fans, and everyone who has supported her.

Besides her work on The [email protected] , Kayama has voiced the young version of Moroha Haimura in World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman .

Kayama's announcement follows a string of recent marriage announcements by a number of voice actresses from The [email protected] franchise , including Saki Ogasawara, Nozomi Yamamoto, Haruka Yoshimura, Aya Suzaki, Rei Matsuzaki, Juri Kimura, and Rika Tachibana.