Voice Actress Saki Ogasawara Announces Marriage
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actress Saki Ogasawara announced on Twitter that she married an "ordinary man" (someone not in the entertainment industry) on Monday. In a handwritten message, she thanked her fans and vowed to continue to voice acting as normal.
Ogasawara played Akane Nonohara in the The [email protected] Million Live! and The [email protected] Million Live!: Theater Days mobile and browser games. She also played Itsuka Kendō in My Hero Academia, Charuni "Meo" Kusakabe in Heaven's Memo Pad, and Azusa Nakajō The irregular at magic high school.
Her announcement marks her as the seventh voice actress from The [email protected] franchise to announce her marriage in the last two weeks after Nozomi Yamamoto, Haruka Yoshimura, Aya Suzaki, Rei Matsuzaki, Juri Kimura, and Rika Tachibana.