Apple Japan Releases Reel of Anime Featuring Mac Computers
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Mirai, Birthday Wonderland, Weathering With You, more featured
Apple Japan released a video on YouTube on Friday showing a reel of over a dozen anime titles featuring Mac computers or laptops... or a parody brand instead. Notably, Mirai, Birthday Wonderland, and Weathering With You feature the actual Apple logo while the rest use a parody logo. Can you recognize all the anime shown here?
The anime titles featured are as followed: Mirai, Lu over the wall, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO!, Encouragement of Climb, Weathering With You, Birthday Wonderland, SSSS.Gridman, New Game!, Mr. Osomatsu, your name., Sgt. Frog, Terror in Resonance, and The Perfect Insider.
The video's BGM is "Item Shujinkō" (Item Protagonist) by Kaho Nakamura.
