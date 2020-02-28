Apple Japan Releases Reel of Anime Featuring Mac Computers

Apple Japan released a video on YouTube on Friday showing a reel of over a dozen anime titles featuring Mac computers or laptops... or a parody brand instead. Notably, Mirai , Birthday Wonderland , and Weathering With You feature the actual Apple logo while the rest use a parody logo. Can you recognize all the anime shown here?

The anime titles featured are as followed: Mirai , Lu over the wall , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! , Encouragement of Climb , Weathering With You , Birthday Wonderland , SSSS.Gridman , New Game! , Mr. Osomatsu , your name. , Sgt. Frog , Terror in Resonance , and The Perfect Insider .

The video's BGM is "Item Shujinkō" (Item Protagonist) by Kaho Nakamura .