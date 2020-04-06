JA Nansun's Latest Love Live! Sunshine!! Collaboration Image Shows Japanese-Style Chika

Limited-edition Numazu tea goes on sale from May 12

The image JA Nansun used to promote Chika's appointment as ambassador of Numazu's local foods may have attracted some unwanted attention due to some questionable artistic decisions, but the agricultural cooperative's partnership with the Love Live! Sunshine!! brand remains strong. The latest collaboration promotes Numazu tea, and the original design shows Chika drawn against a backdrop of Mt. Fuji with a more traditional Japanese art style.

The limited-edition 100 gram sets of Numazu tea will sell for 1,000 yen (approximately US$9) apiece starting from May 12. The tea can be purchased from any JA Nansun store or via the online shop.

According to JA Nansun, Numazu's local tea dates back to the mid-1800s and was developed by the scholar samurai Ebara Soroku. Numazu tea was presented to the Imperial household three times in history: in 1983, 1996, and 2016.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." The series is set in the city of Numazu, which has enjoyed a spike in tourism since the anime's first season debut in 2016.

Source: JA Nansun