2nd One Piece Live-Action, Anime Hybrid Ad Shows the Cast as Children

The food delivery and takeout app "menu" continued its collaboration with the One Piece with its second hybrid live-action and animated television commercial on Thursday. The ad depicts the One Piece characters as children enjoying a hearty meal.

The first ad broadcast on television in the Kanto, Kansai , Nagoya, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Sendai, and Hiroshima areas starting from April 22. In the ad, a delivery man is shown taking some food to the Straw Hat pirates. Luffy is so eager to eat that he extends his rubber arms and takes the package while the man is still cycling on his bicycle.

A third ad will be unveiled on May 5.

menu is also running a One Piece gacha starting from April 22. Customers who order over 2,000 yen worth of food items and leave a review will obtain medals that they can use to redeem clear files, badges, and tote bags featuring artwork of One Piece characters. Further details can be found on the menu's website.

Sources: menu official Twitter account, website